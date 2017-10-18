NFL is apparently done responding to political attacks

Getty Images

It took the President less than 24 hours to attack the league for its decision not to change the anthem policy to require players to stand. The NFL knows it’s not the last attack, and the NFL has decided that nothing can be gained from responding to them.

“We’re all aware that’s going to continue, but we can’t allow ourselves to get baited by that,” Giants co-owner John Mara said Wednesday, via Bob Glauber of Newsday.

Mara is right. Responding to the attacks encourages more attacks, and it creates another headline for people like me to craft, and another article for people like me to write.

The league initially hoped that the President would lose interest in the issue and move on to other things. That’s clearly not going to happen. So the league can only hope that the coverage of the issue subsides, which would give the President fewer opportunities to notice what’s happening in the NFL and to react to it with 140 characters or less.