NFL ratings down 7.5 percent for the season

When it comes to the week-in, week-out NFL ratings, skilled P.R. professionals know how to make bad numbers look good and/or good numbers look bad. Cumulative, all-encompassing numbers are more difficult to spin.

And here are the cumulative, all-encompassing numbers for NFL ratings through six weeks, via Darren Rovell of ESPN.com: The audience is down by 7.5 percent.

Specifically, 15 million people on average watched games for the first six weeks of the year. Last year, the number was 16.2 million. The NFL had no comment on the issue, when contacted by ESPN.

The situation has gotten bad enough to prompt Credit Suisse to lower its price targets for both FOX and CBS stocks.

It’s unclear what the league is doing to address the situation, but the league has every reason to figure out what’s causing the decline, and to then solve it. Although the fees paid by the networks are largely locked in through 2022, it will be difficult if not impossible for the league to avoid taking a haircut in the next round of talks if the league can’t figure out how to spark some Chia-speed growth in viewership.

Last year, it was easy to blame the decline on election coverage. This year, it’s harder to pinpoint the precise reason. Whatever it is, the decline for the first six weeks of 2017 in comparison to 2016 has grown to 18.7 percent.

And that’s not gonna be good for business.

72 responses to “NFL ratings down 7.5 percent for the season

  1. Are they able to quantify people who watch the games on less-than-legal streams?

    So many people are cutting cable, yet all the MLB playoffs and many primetime games for NFL are on cable networks.

  4. These creeps playing today it’s all about I & Me they could give two craps about the future of the NFL they got theirs

  6. Good! I am also interested in knowing if the sales of licensed NFL products has decreased? This can only get worse for the NFL because as teams drop from playoff contention, more fans of those bad team will tune out altogether.

  7. This year, it’s harder to pinpoint the precise reason.

    =====================================================

    Terrible officiating, terrible offensive line play and offense in general, terrible quarterbacks and politics being shoved down our throat 24/7. It’s not that hard to figure out there.

  8. Hmm, so the new fans who hated football until the players stopped respecting the flag aren’t enough to offset the generations of loyal fans offended by politics infecting their one escape from politics? Wait until you give Goodell an extension, the drop will be measured by Richter scale.

  10. Protests have consequences, and everyone has a right to vote with their wallet. Also, it’s never pleasant to deal with things that make us question our identity as a nation, whatever conclusion we reach. That said, it is the height of hypocrisy that fans are using patriotism to justify their desire to shut down another American’s speech. And yes, I know that employers have the right to restrict speech in the workplace, but that doesn’t change the fact that so many people are using their wallets to shut someone up because it doesn’t suit their politics.

  11. And last year was down 10% and merchandise sales are down 15%.

    So, the value of the league is down 15% of the $9 billion of revenue that was supposed to be increasing

    That makes the average $1.5 billion valuation for teams is closer to $1 billion, really a 33% drop in value

  13. “Last year, it was easy to blame the decline on election coverage. This year, it’s harder to pinpoint the precise reason. Whatever it is, the decline for the first six weeks of 2017 in comparison to 2016 has grown to 18.7 percent.”
    ________________________________________________________

    The United States People know exactly what the issue is. When you politicize sports, nothing good can come from it.

  14. Like most people, I think it’s obviously because of something I don’t approve of. I always fit things into my narrow political agenda no matter how simple-minded that seems.

  15. The NFL is the only major sports league without a developmental league and it shows in player performance and depth. If the NFL owners look at a “minor” league as a research and development tool to increase the quality of their product rather than an expense, the games will be more exciting to watch. But, as usual, their greed is trumping their common sense.

  16. 1. Stop giving NFL ticket only to Direct TV or show better games. No one cares about Titans vs. Colts.
    2. Hold referees more accountable for getting the correct call and not calling 90% of the penalties on one team.
    3. Stop Thursday night football or fix it.
    4. Speed the game up. It should not take 3.5 hours to watch one game.
    5. As a fan I hate this, but get rid of RedZone channel. Fantasy players watch this and not the games.

  17. Ratings continue to fall among the incessant coverage of kneeling?

    Keep politics out of football.

    It’s a release from regular life… not somewhere for you to shove your viewpoint or concerns for the world down my throat.
    Twitter/Youtube/Blogs like this one/Many other outlets to use for fist raising.

  18. The players kneeling sure doesn’t help and add in streaming which is harder to count plus all the other entertainment options nowadays, it’s not hard to see why TV numbers are declining.
    Now what the NFL and other sports should emphasize is that most people are watching the games live which means the commercials aren’t skipped like when I DVR regular shows. That should make the commercials worth MUCH more.

  20. Do the cumulative ratings include online viewership? These kids nowadays love their phones, but as a luddite I only use an OTA broadcast.

  21. Anthem protests. Roger Goodell running wild. Maybe if the league focused on, oh I don’t know, maybe . . . football, then ratings might creep back up. I believe everyone has the right to express themselves however they want, but when “everything else” becomes the focus over football then you start losing fans.

  23. Everyone knows why the ratings are down. I used to watch most of the day Sunday – 1pm, 4pm and 8:30pm. This season, I have only watched my Buffalo Bills. Then I’m doing stuff for myself and my family. This week, we going to a fall farm and getting pumpkins after the game. I have not purchased any merchandise this year as well. I am a lifetime fan of football and the NFL is the best. These players will be long gone while the league will remain. I speak with my remote control and my wallet. Millions of us have. These players have done this to themselves.

  28. tritz32 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:06 am
    This year, it’s harder to pinpoint the precise reason.

    =====================================================

    Terrible officiating, terrible offensive line play and offense in general, terrible quarterbacks and politics being shoved down our throat 24/7. It’s not that hard to figure out there.

    21 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    Also, BLATANT cheating by Goodell at the behest of some owners with absolutely ZERO evidence to do so.

    Multiple game suspensions for star players to get them off the field to cheat and manipulate outcomes of games, is consumer fraud. The smart fan sees right through it.

  30. murphyslaw40 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:05 am
    Are they able to quantify people who watch the games on less-than-legal streams?

    So many people are cutting cable, yet all the MLB playoffs and many primetime games for NFL are on cable networks.

    0 3 Rate This

    —————–

    Streaming has nothing to do with the ratings. The streaming options also can track customer views.

    Illegal, crap, grainy streams have been around for years and years.

  31. I think milkcan44 is on to something. When Tiger Woods got hurt golf ratings took a hit because non-golf fans tuned in just to watch him. Losing Rodgers, Watt, and Beckham could have a similar effect. Casual fans who tuned in just to watch special players are tuning out. If Brady goes down…

  33. Last year, it was easy to blame the decline on election coverage. This year, it’s harder to pinpoint the precise reason. Whatever it is, the decline for the first six weeks of 2017 in comparison to 2016 has grown to 18.7 percent…

    I think we all know the reason for the decline…no use acting confused

  35. Cheer this on if you want to see Goodell shown the door. His only redeeming feature to owners is he’s made them a lot of money. If the gravy train starts to miss stops he’ll be gone.

  36. They lost 3 market views in St. Louis, San Diego and Oakland. Years and years of fans who either attended games or watched loyally went away. I’m sure they will get some of those back when LA and Las Vegas start building up fan bases, but the local pub I watch games at (since I don’t want to be forced to buy DirecTV to watch games) in San Diego isn’t going to pay $6000 for Sunday Ticket anymore since none of the locals care about football anymore. I’d love to be able to watch games on cable since my favorite team is out of market, but I guess that won’t be happening until NFL pulls their affiliation with DirecTV. I buy baseball and hockey packages. My cable company doesn’t have football to offer.

  37. My millennial kids don’t watch much football. I used to watch any game and every game regardless of who it was. I still watch my team only because nobody kneeled. I won’t spend anymore cash on merchandise or go to a game ever again at this point. The NFL will eventually die with my age group. 34 to 54. You know, the people who have jobs and spend money and made the NFL what it is.

  40. tritz32 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:06 am
    This year, it’s harder to pinpoint the precise reason.

    =====================================================

    Terrible officiating, terrible offensive line play and offense in general, terrible quarterbacks and politics being shoved down our throat 24/7. It’s not that hard to figure out there.

    But PFT says …

    This year, it’s harder to pinpoint the precise reason.

    =====================================================

    SO DIFFICULT TO STATE THE OBVIOUS!
    #MAGA

  41. ALL major league sports are experiencing tv viewership decline, not just the
    NFL.

    As per Variety, NBA was down 6%.
    Forbes just reported MLB was down 6.4%, even though Yankees great season gained 56%.
    Bloomberg reported that NASCAR is down 12% year over year.

    Clearly, it’s not about the product as most sports viewership are down. But let’s ignore the FACTS and continue to rant about bad officals, Goodell, anthem protests, etc.

  45. The CBA guaranteed a fall off in the quality of the product (while temporarily lining the pockets of the owners and giving the players more time away from the game); the quality of the games is putrid until October at the earliest. The constant, exhausting wrangling between the union and owners and between players and Goodell permeates every game and broadcast and has soured the public beyond New York’s understanding. The continued bombardment of political messages by “commentators” has made watching the NFL difficult. The games are no longer about entertainment but about social commentary. The method employed by the players in advertising their issues is intentionally offensive to at least half of the population. The companies that sponsor the games now must fear a fan backlash and potential boycott by a sector of the consuming public. I muted the games when the announcers begin their required siliques on social justice and race relations until it became so pervasive that I now only watch the Redzone! The players have succeeded in endangering the “golden goose”. The new TV contract will likely REDUCE the salary cap; the wealthy will find new ways to spend their money other than renting luxury suites endangering the firehose of money that usually flows to the owners; the game will lose those fans that revere the flag and anthem; the economic demographics of the fan base will change further eroding the “pie”. This generation of players has endangered the commercial structure of the game – and their futures – perhaps forever.

  47. “Last year, it was easy to blame the decline on election coverage. This year, it’s harder to pinpoint the precise reason.”

    Cluelessness….most of us know the reason, and the NFL does too. Why else do you think the owners met with players yesterday? They are basically trying to put the horse back in the barn by appeasing them so they will stand for the anthem. It won’t work – the damage is already done. Lots of people are fed up with the NFL for a whole host of reasons: sub-par product on the field, declining interest in fantasy football, greedy state governments over regulating DFS, a dishonest commish whose judgement can’t be trusted, weak-kneed discipline for players that beat their wives/girlfriends, draconian discipline for minor infractions of stupid arcane rules, etc.

    The anthem protests were just the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. I would expect revenue declines over the next several years, and a subsequent lockout. The NFLPA will self-cannibalize and you will see a complete leadership change. An 18 game schedule will be a virtual certainty IMO.

  49. i quit watching on TV because of the kneelers. Season tix are next to be gone. Whole league went down the tubes faster than anyone could imagine. Spit on our flag so who would stick around to watch them.

  50. “it’s harder to pinpoint the precise reason” LMAO!!! The decline can easily be attributed to one thing … Goodell. Everything he’s done has only accomplished in making the game LESS interesting. Allowing political views to infiltrate the game is just one more thing he’s done to ruin the NFL for most of us.

  51. Tell me, if 2016 was down due to “election coverage” and not the Kaepernick kneeling protests, then what’s the viewership decline from 2015 to current? If we’re 18.7% for the first 6 games of ’17 vs. ’16, then the decline must be even greater from ’15. As you said, you can spin the numbers from week-to-week, but what’s the total viewership decline from pre-Kaepernick to current, please? 30% A loss of almost 1 in 3 viewers?

  53. It’s just a bad product they’re putting out on the field. I used to spend my entire Sunday watching games all day, now it’s very rare to find a game that doesn’t involve the team I root for that captures my interest. I find college football a lot more enjoyable these days. It’s easy to blame the protests but there is a ton of bad football being played. Good teams draw interest and there just aren’t any good teams that make for compelling matchups

  56. If it was “easy” to blame it last year on election coverage, then it should be easy to blame it on “protests of the flag and anthem” this year.

    But let’s look at the big picture. What took place both last year and this year . . . yeah, that’s right . . . PROTESTS OF THE FLAG AND ANTHEM.

  59. Unless you are being intentionally obtuse, there is little doubt to the causes. Terrible teams, poorly played games, political & social commentary, cord cutting, along with a myriad of other reasons have lead to the decline. However, the fallout because of the anthem protests can no longer be swept under the rug as a big factor. The media has intentionally been trying to bury it’s factor in the ratings decline since last season.

    Personally, the protests & all the residual nonsense stemming from it is the main reason I no longer watch 4-5 games a week. I only watch my local team’s game and skip every other game. And I only tune into the game after the kickoff. Social & political commentary is unwanted during any sporting event I am viewing. Continuing it will make my current viewing habit permanent.

  60. Vegas should offer odds on which will decline faster, NFL TV ratings or Trump’s approval ratings.

  61. That’s what happens when you invoke political crap into a kids game adults are playing for live entertainment. K.I.S.S. – keep it simple stupid is what I tell my students. NFL needs to tell it’s liberal hives with NFL rights like ESPN/FOX and other outlets to stop damaging their product by slinging racial garbage at everyone, it’s just tiresome and unwarranted to regular ppl who don’t have time for racism workshops on Sunday. Just what I want on Sunday on 1pm is to relax, I don’t care about your feelings, grow up. If you’re not my wife or kid – you’re feelings are irrelevant particularly when you’re on the job. If I ranted politically at work and were 25ish, you know what would eventually happen to me, problems in way of $ get solved.

  62. akira554 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:30 am
    ALL major league sports are experiencing tv viewership decline, not just the
    NFL.

    As per Variety, NBA was down 6%.
    Forbes just reported MLB was down 6.4%, even though Yankees great season gained 56%.
    Bloomberg reported that NASCAR is down 12% year over year.

    Clearly, it’s not about the product as most sports viewership are down. But let’s ignore the FACTS and continue to rant about bad officals, Goodell, anthem protests, etc.

    ——

    with all the people that dumped the NFL and went to NASCAR, you’d think that they’d be on the upswing.

  63. Social issue advocacy which causes division is not good for business but the NFL and players will only learn this when they start making less money, which will prompt changes.

  64. I’m doing the same thing now that many on here have said – Made a conscious decision not to watch as much of the NFL as I used to. I might watch my team and if I do that is the only game I’ll watch for the week. For the first time in a long time my son and I aren’t taking a trip to see a game in person and we haven’t bought any merchandise this year, either.

    When I made the decision I thought that I’d miss it but quite honestly I haven’t missed it at all. I still keep up on the news from sites like PFT, but unlike 3-4 years ago when I’d read almost every article I just kind of skim the headlines and only read a few. Improve the refs, stop it with what seems constant litigation in courts over stuff, improve the on-field product and keep the politics out of it and I might consider coming back. Otherwise, I’m fine with the extra time to get things done around the house on a Sunday afternoon.

  65. cardinealsfan20 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:32 am
    Why are alleged NFL fans here hoping for the NFL to fail? It is totally illogical to cheer for the failure of something that you claim to love.
    ____________________________________

    The simple answer is because we want change. The easiest way to get change, is for the NFL to suffer losses which make change necessary. Hitting large corporations in the pocket books is how you get their attention.

    And you can still root for your favorite while also rooting against the machine.

  66. It’s going to get worse. Losing stars like Rodgers, Beckham, Watt, etc. is going to have an effect. Goodell preaches player safety but does nothing to help. Also on going political protests by millionaires are turning people off. Turn off the NFL, get outside and enjoy the wonderful fall weather.

  67. akira554 says: ALL major league sports are experiencing tv viewership decline, not just the NFL. (NBA was down 6%, MLB was down 6.4%, NASCAR is down 12%)
    —————————–

    The NHL dropped 14% in the US year over year.

    Sorry about the interruption with FACTS. Please continue to rant about Goodell, bad officials, anthems, standing/not standing, etc.

  68. Roger Goodell has systematically ruined the NFL step by step in my opinion. Fining only the black guy held positions for big hits was the beginning of the end and all this crap about protecting the white guy held position of quarterbacks didn’t help drive that home. Then pile on how he just sentences the mostly black guys to this or that without judge or jury, takes their extremely hard earned $$ for his social experiments on the field. Treats them with udder disrespect as employees trying to get 18 games, seriously dude, that was the worst for me being a trainer. I can’t even begin on the whole Ray Rice to Deflategate thing that was abject disaster all the way around. Now, this…..WOW you’re fired

  70. Hey, boycotters. How are those boycotts of Target and Kellogg’s working out for you? Not a single Target store has closed and the grocery store shelves continue to have plenty of cereal.

  72. akira554 says: ALL major league sports are experiencing tv viewership decline, not just the NFL. (NBA was down 6%, MLB was down 6.4%, NASCAR is down 12%, NHL is down 14%)
    —————————–

    The 2017 MLS season dropped 8% viewership according to World Soccer Talk.

    Sorry about the interruption with FACTS. Please continue to rant about Goodell, bad officials, anthems, standing/not standing, etc.

