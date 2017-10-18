Packers look a little healthier at Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Over the years, the Packers have been able to count on Aaron Rodgers coming up with ways to cover for players missing due to injury while still winning games.

That won’t be an option for them this year. Rodgers is out with a broken right collarbone and that makes it all the more important that the Packers have as many other pieces on hand as possible the rest of the way. Wednesday’s practice had some positive news on that front as the team gets ready to face the Saints.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins were all limited participants after leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Bulaga, Pipkins and cornerback Kevin King, who didn’t play but practiced in full, are recovering from concussions while Bakhtiari and cornerback Damarious Randall, who was limited, are recovering from hamstring injuries.

Safety Morgan Burnett also has a hamstring injury, but was not able to practice and joined left guard Lane Taylor and linebacker Joe Thomas on the sideline.