Packers look a little healthier at Wednesday’s practice

Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

Over the years, the Packers have been able to count on Aaron Rodgers coming up with ways to cover for players missing due to injury while still winning games.

That won’t be an option for them this year. Rodgers is out with a broken right collarbone and that makes it all the more important that the Packers have as many other pieces on hand as possible the rest of the way. Wednesday’s practice had some positive news on that front as the team gets ready to face the Saints.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins were all limited participants after leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Bulaga, Pipkins and cornerback Kevin King, who didn’t play but practiced in full, are recovering from concussions while Bakhtiari and cornerback Damarious Randall, who was limited, are recovering from hamstring injuries.

Safety Morgan Burnett also has a hamstring injury, but was not able to practice and joined left guard Lane Taylor and linebacker Joe Thomas on the sideline.

7 responses to “Packers look a little healthier at Wednesday’s practice

  2. 52-0 Saints

    I doubt it. Packer fans told us after week 1 that the Saints had no defense and make any offense look good. Beating the Saints is nothing to be excited about, they said. If true, Packers should run up the score.

  3. This is a game the Pack can win. Hundley will play just fine and put up points. I’m not worried about that side of the ball. The concern is about Dom figuring out how to get his crew off the field on third down.

  4. The Packers will still score some points. Problem for them is their defense, which can no longer depend on Rodgers to keep them in the game even when they gave up a ton of points.

  5. I think saints packers will be a good game. Saints will probably score 28-38, packers… 21-31. Of course it helps GB being at home. I’ll say 30-28 saints.

  6. Glad to hear they’re “healthier”

    Except you see they don’t have Rodgers

    Oh no!

    Enjoy 4th place and the 5th overall pick you “healthier” dumpster fire

  7. Thats a bummer Rodgers went dow. I do root against the Packers and want to beat them. But I mean actually beat them, at full strength.

