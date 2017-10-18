Pharoh Cooper wins NFC special teams player of the week

AP

Kick returns might be dying as an art form, but Rams wide receiver Pharoh Cooper is doing his part to keep them alive.

He was named NFC special teams player of the week, after returning the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown against the Jaguars last week.

It was his second return of 65 yards or longer this year, and he’s averaging 31.7 yards per return this season.

He has 476 total kick return yards, which is more than 150 more than the next most productive returner (Quan Bray of the Colts, 319).

The second-year wideout has yet to emerge as a threat on offense (or shown he can reliably field punts), but the Rams are glad to have the contributions where they can get them.