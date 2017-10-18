President Trump slams NFL for not forcing players to stand for anthem

Getty Images

The NFL is back on President Trump’s radar Wednesday.

The President went on a Twitter spurt Wednesday morning and the NFL’s announcement that there will be no change to league rules regarding the national anthem was part of his agenda.

The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

After a day that included a meeting between players and team owners as well as another meeting with just owners, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the league did not make any proposals regarding changing the rules for the national anthem.

Goodell and others in attendance at both meetings conveyed that the meetings were focused on issues raised by player protests over the last two years and how to work together to take action toward addressing them rather than the anthem. That strategy is one that attempts to move beyond the anthem issue, although it’s clear the President isn’t interested in joining the league and players in that effort.