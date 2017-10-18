Raiders list three linebackers as questionable; Marshall Newhouse out

Getty Images

The Raiders have ruled out cornerback Gareon Conley (shin) and offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse (foot) for Thursday’s game against the Chiefs. Neither practiced Wednesday.

Conley has played only two games. The rookie has a doctor’s appointment Tuesday, with the possibility he will need weeks to heal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media has reported.

Vadal Alexander is expected to start at right tackle for Newhouse.

The Raiders list three linebackers as questionable: Cory James (knee), Marquel Lee (ankle) and Nicholas Morrow (ankle) all were limited in practice Wednesday. But they did add former 49ers linebacker Navorro Bowman this week.

Fullback Jamize Olawale (concussion) is the only other player the Raiders list as questionable.