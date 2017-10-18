Report: 2018 NFL Draft is heading to Dallas

Getty Images

The NFL has managed to turn the draft into a road show.

So it stands to reason that the league’s showman-king wants in on the action.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the league is sending the 2018 NFL Draft to Dallas (technically Arlington), where the Cowboys will host at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his interest in hosting the event known early on, and it seemed like an obvious fit for a thing that keeps growing, a show that has long since overtaken the substance of what’s happening on the stage.

This year’s draft was in Philadelphia, after a two-year run in Chicago.