Report: 2018 NFL Draft is heading to Dallas

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 18, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL has managed to turn the draft into a road show.

So it stands to reason that the league’s showman-king wants in on the action.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the league is sending the 2018 NFL Draft to Dallas (technically Arlington), where the Cowboys will host at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his interest in hosting the event known early on, and it seemed like an obvious fit for a thing that keeps growing, a show that has long since overtaken the substance of what’s happening on the stage.

This year’s draft was in Philadelphia, after a two-year run in Chicago.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Report: 2018 NFL Draft is heading to Dallas

  2. Much like how this season has been played out so far, and comparing it to their respective teams, they won’t pass Philly in terms of quality. Dallas hosting the draft will be like their 2-3 record, just like Philly hosting the draft is like their 5-1 record.

  3. It’s going to be in Dallas in 2018 so there will be 100,000 rabid NFL fans there that said,”I’m done with the NFL.” every week for nearly a year in attendance.

  4. Always fun watching Goodell get loudly booed in a new city. Unless it’s someone else next year? Only if the league wants to keep billions of dollars, I suppose.

  6. Stupid. Philly deserved it for at least 1 more year. But I shouldn’t be surprised… The NFL gives Dallas all the attention all the time anyways.

  7. Of course it is

    Everybody knows the league is ran by Richardson, Jones and Kraft While Ole’ Rog is the front man that takes the arrows from the media and fans

    My only question was what took so long for the draft to reach Jeruh’s world?

  9. They should have it at the Fort Worth stock yard. Because there isn’t much difference between picking cattle and football players. The cream of the crop become steak and the rest become hamburger.

  12. I asked this before, is this all going to be money in Jerrah’s pocket.
    The NFL draft is ran by the NFL, not the team in the host city. The Giants/ Jets didn’t run it in New York & neither the Bears nor Eagles ran it in their cities & none directly profited off it. Since it is inside Jerrah’s stadium, will HE profit off of parking, concessions, merchandise, etc sold inside his place?
    Will the NFL be hosting it inside AT&T stadium, or will Jerrah be hosting it, with the NFL running it?

    Or is this just a payoff so the NFL can suspend his RB????

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!