Report: DeShone Kizer to be reinstated as Browns starter today

Getty Images

Last week, the Browns benched rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. This week, he’s back.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer says via Twitter that she expects Kizer to be reinstated today as QB1, and that they’ll “ride with him as long as possible.”

It’s unclear what Kizer did or Kevin Hogan didn’t do to get the job back. But the idea that Kizer was yanked to the bench for only one game underscores the perception (reality) that the Browns wanted to avoid an apples-to-apples, DeShone vs. Deshaun showdown in Houston.

Why else would Kizer be benched for only one game? The one game that provided a stark reminder of how the Browns blew it by passing on Deshaun and taking DeShone.

Of course, the Browns are taking plenty of heat for passing on Deshaun this year and Carson Wentz last year — regardless of whether DeShone played in the game that the Browns lost to Deshaun.