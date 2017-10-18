Report: DeShone Kizer to be reinstated as Browns starter today

Posted by Mike Florio on October 18, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT
Last week, the Browns benched rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. This week, he’s back.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer says via Twitter that she expects Kizer to be reinstated today as QB1, and that they’ll “ride with him as long as possible.”

It’s unclear what Kizer did or Kevin Hogan didn’t do to get the job back. But the idea that Kizer was yanked to the bench for only one game underscores the perception (reality) that the Browns wanted to avoid an apples-to-apples, DeShone vs. Deshaun showdown in Houston.

Why else would Kizer be benched for only one game? The one game that provided a stark reminder of how the Browns blew it by passing on Deshaun and taking DeShone.

Of course, the Browns are taking plenty of heat for passing on Deshaun this year and Carson Wentz last year — regardless of whether DeShone played in the game that the Browns lost to Deshaun.

25 responses to “Report: DeShone Kizer to be reinstated as Browns starter today

  4. The average fan off the street would’ve drafted Carson Wentz at 2. The average fan off the street would’ve picked Watson at 12, and the average fan off the street would have not signed Britt as WR for big money last year. This whole organization is a joke. Why the fans don’t literally boycott is beyond me. Hue is not HC material either.

  6. Jimmy and Dee are the worst owners in sports. The Browns have the worst FO in sports. Hue is a good coach and the cupboard is bare but he really screwed up this QB situation. I watched every snap of Kizer’s at ND and am a fan and think he’s the long-term answer but I knew he was not ready. I would have put Kessler in there for most of the year.

  7. Lol..so they bench a QB that wasn’t doing that bad a job so he wouldn’t “show up” Watson the next week?!? Man these Browns will never win anything!!

  13. I don’t buy that Cleveland wanted to avoid a Kizer v. Watson matchup. Hogan seemed the better choice until he threw two pick-sixes, one being in the red zone. It was time to pull him. Who know how Watson would fair on the Browns. Different coaches, system, etc. Hind sight is 20/20 but its impossible to tell if Wentz or Watson would have done well in Cleveland.

  14. DeShaun Watson would be 0-6 here as well. Watson walked onto a playoff caliber team that only needed a QB.

    He is throwing to Hopkins and Fuller. Who is Kizer throwing to?

  15. It reminds me of the old joke about the guy caught in a flood and prayed for help. A boat came by and the guy said, “No thanks, God will save me.” The floodwaters rose and a helicopter dropped a line, but the guy said, “No thanks, God will save me.” Eventually he drowned, and when he got to the pearly gates he asked God why he didn’t save him. God said, “I sent a boat and a helicopter, what did you want?”

    God sent the Browns Wentz and Watson, but they said, “No thanks.”

  16. They are are mess organization wise. Suits with no real experience and a HC that makes questionable calls. The team is so young with bad free agent and draft picks – it could possibly lose to a top tier college team. Haslam, you have made the team worse. Every Browns fan deserves to be compensated for the time we have wasted for watching this.

  17. If that was the reason behind the decision, it shows an almost total organization failure on every level.

  21. The Browns seem to be the very definition of insanity…doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

  22. Everybody claims the AFC East is a gift to the Patriots (even though all 4 teams are currently at or above .500) but nobody says the AFC North is a gift to the Steelers. Why? None of the other AFC North teams have won a playoff game in years, and they are currently steaming along at a combined 5-12. In fact I think the bottom 3 AFC North teams have the worst combined record in the league. Even the junkers in the NFC West have managed 6-11.

  24. Kizer will be demoted again by halftime, and reinstated again as starter before the following weeks game. The cycle will continue all year. Thus is the QB Cycle in Cleveland.

