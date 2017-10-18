Report: Jonathan Allen to miss rest of season

AP

Word from coach Jay Gruden early this week was that Redskins rookie defensive lineman Jonathan Allen would hopefully miss three or four weeks after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot during last Sunday’s victory over the 49ers.

Allen’s absence from the lineup is apparently going to be a lot longer than that, however. John Keim of ESPN.com was the first to report on Wednesday that Allen is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of the injury.

Allen was the 17th overall pick of the draft this year, which was lower than many had projected. Shoulder problems while at Alabama may have contributed to that drop, but they haven’t been in evidence during his time in Washington.

Allen started all five games this season and had 10 tackles and a sack in those appearances. Terrell McClain, Ziggy Hood, Stacy McGee and Matt Ioannidis have been the other players to see time on the defensive line this season.