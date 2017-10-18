Reuben Foster calls fleeing attempted robbers “a scary moment”

Getty Images

49ers linebackers Reuben Foster and Ray-Ray Armstrong likely never have run faster than they did early Monday morning while fleeing armed robbers.

“It was a scary moment for my family and for the organization,” Foster said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “I’m truly sorry to the organization and the fans that I concerned them. But you can live, and you learn.”

The players escaped without being injured or losing any possessions.

Coach Kyle Shanahan defended the players being out at 2 a.m. as it came following a Sunday game.

“I’m not going to get mad at a guy for putting in the work all week, those guys grinding, and then deciding to go out and do what most people do at their age at that time,” Shanahan said. “. . . You want guys to stay out of trouble and not put themselves in that situation.

“I’d feel a lot differently if that was a Thursday night, if it was a different night in the week.”