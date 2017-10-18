Riveron triples down on controversial Patriots-Jets ruling

Posted by Mike Florio on October 18, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT
NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron, who had twice before defended a controversial decision to turn a touchdown in the Patriots-Jets game into a touchback via replay review, previously declined to address the comments from two of his predecessors on the issue. On Tuesday, Riveron was asked again about the beliefs of Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino that the visual evidence was not clear and obvious to show tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins failed to recover the ball. This time, he responded. Sort of.

“So Dean Blandino [and] Mike Pereira, who both held you job before you did, both questioned the decision,” Total Access co-host Dan Hellie asked Riveron. “They thought that there wasn’t a good enough view and that he regained control and the call on the field should have stood. Did you guys have enough angles to look at this when you were evaluating it?”

“Oh, no doubt about it, Dan,” Riveron replied. “And as we see, he must maintain control of the ball once he hits the ground, and he does not. And we’ve already established that there was a fumble. He does not maintain control when he hits the ground and [goes] out of bounds. So therefore it’s a fumble that goes out of bounds.”

Hellie also asked, in a pointed but respectful way, about images that seem to show Seferian-Jenkins controlling the ball before he lands out of bounds.

“That was not the case, Dan,” Riveron said. “The ball was moving. He never regains control of the football once he’s on the grounds out of bounds. Therefore, it’s a loose ball out of bounds in the end zone.”

That’s what Riveron may believe based on the video, but the question isn’t whether Riveron believes it based on the video. The question is whether it’s clear and obvious that the officials who were looking at the play in real time erroneously ruled that Seferian-Jenkins failed to regain possession of the ball. It’s not clear and obvious. And that’s why the issue won’t go away.

At this point, it’s too late for Riveron to change his mind. But it’s safe to say he has been reminded, either via external or internal sources, that he needs to stubbornly adhere to the standard that applies to replay review, even if the former referee in Riveron thinks that he would have made a different decision in real time.

  2. It’s a bad rule or a bad call or both. But let’s not act like the Jets would have been propelled to victory had the outcome of the call been different.

  3. Meh.

    The call was made so everyone needs to accept it and move on. Pats have had some dodgy calls against them too, as has every other team in the NFL at some point.

    I wouldn’t have argued if they never overturned the call, but they did so thats that.

  4. Fumbles through the end zone should not result in turnovers. This has come up before, when fumbled balls have hit the pylon while rolling out of bounds. Better to award all out-of-bound fumbles to the possessing team. I propose that any fumble lost inside of the 20-yard line (though it could be the 10, or 5) gets returned to the possessing team at the 20. This would include balls lost in the end-zone.

    Also, did they call the play dead (and the ball officially fumbled) because it hit the pylon? That’s insane! The pylon is the boundary of the plane that defines a touchdown, but it’s not a vertical out-of-bounds marker (or shouldn’t be). The sideline defines out-of-bounds at ground-level only! We don’t call anyone out of bounds just for a ball that is over the line unless the feet touch the ground out of bounds. So a ball touching the pylon shouldn’t end the play if the runner’s feet are still in bounds. The pylon should only be used to define a touchdown when the runner has not set foot in the end zone. If the runner has set foot in the end zone, then the ball needs to be forward of the plane, but not necessarily inside the pylon or the sideline, to be a touchdown.

