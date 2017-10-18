Roger Goodell: NFL will “encourage,” but not force, players to stand

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 18, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said after meeting with team owners today that the league wants players to stand for the national anthem but has not passed a rule that would force them to stand.

“We believe that our players should stand for the national anthem,” Goodell said. “We want our players to stand, we’re going to continue to encourage them to stand.”

Some sports leagues, including the NBA, require players to stand for the anthem and suspend them if they don’t. Goodell said he wants to find a solution that will involve the league addressing criminal justice issues that players are protesting, rather than cracking down on players’ protests.

“They are not doing this in any way to be disrespectful to the flag, but they also understand how it’s being interpreted, and that’s why we’re trying to deal with those underlying issues,” Goodell said.

Goodell stressed that few players are kneeling during the anthem and he hopes those who are will decide to stand.

“We have about half a dozen players. We hope and are going to try to get that to zero,” Goodell said.

Whether the number of players kneeling for the anthem will reach zero remains to be seen, but Goodell doesn’t plan to get there by forcing players to stand.

23 responses to “Roger Goodell: NFL will “encourage,” but not force, players to stand

  1. This is pathetic in our free country that we are blackballing Kap. Freedom of speech is everything the flag stands for not be0ing fired for your beliefs. Too bad the average NFL fan doesnt have the ability to separate this from their blind patriotism. Very very sad and a great reminder how and why this President somehow is trying to lead/divide our country.

  6. No guts Goodell. Don’t want to upset the whining Millionaires. Prediction: The kneeling will continue, the black power raised fist gestures will continue…and many more will find that life without the NFL is better. Between Hollywood and the NFL, I can’t determine which industry is wantonly killing itself faster!

  9. This is what I have to say about athletes,,,,did anybody see the injury to the Celtic player last night gruesome right ,,,,well all the big bad players turned and looked the other way all shook up ,,, well what Iam getting at is that’s nothing compared to injuries on the battlefield the same flag that men and woman have died and sustained horrific injuries for and you guys could not look at a dislocated ankle ,,,,,big sissy’s,,,Stand for the flag punks !

  13. How can Roger claim there are only 6 players protesting the flag and anthem when 20 SF players kneeled? And that’s only one team.

  14. Roger

    You are supposed to be a leader.

    Asking nicely ain’t getting it done.

    Lead or get out of the way.

  15. Mr. Commissioner – Since you’re not mandating your players to stand, you’re encouraging your core fans to sit out. Very bad business decision that I expect you’ll soon regret.

  16. Make a stand either way and have some gonads! If I want to get my politics on I’ll watch CNN or Fox news – NFL was my escape from that bs…so looks like I will have to spend entertainment interest/dollar else where!

  18. Please feel free to direct your outrage at the fans at the concessions getting beer, walking to their seats, and cheering or whistling prior to the anthem being finished.. its amazing what people think is outrageous.. kneeling look out! So many hypocrites

  20. So many people saying they are boycotting yet they are still here complaining. Trust me the NFL will make a full recovery. Have fun watching baseball

  23. Mandate players stand.
    Mandate fans stand.
    Mandate those at home stand.
    Mandate people stop their cars and stand.
    Mandate people on airplanes stand.

    If THE SONG is playing anywhere, Americans everywhere should be forced to stand.

    Because that is the country many of us want to live in.

