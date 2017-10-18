Ryan Kalil optimistic about getting back on the field this week

Getty Images

The Panthers haven’t been running the ball lately the way they’re accustomed to, but they hope to be getting a key part of that back this week.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, Panthers center Ryan Kalil is optimistic he’s going to be able to return this week after missing five games with a neck issue.

Kalil said he was “full-go” in practice, and that he had “made a lot of progress and just excited to be back out there.”

“We’ll keep rehabbing, keep working and see how it goes,” he said.

The Panthers have been starting Tyler Larsen in Kalil’s absence, which began when his neck stiffened up on him prior to their Week Two game. And while they think Larsen’s a solid backup, Kalil’s a Pro Bowl-level center who makes a difference for the entire line and quarterback Cam Newton.

“When you see the communication and how he ID’s stuff, it’s a little bit different obviously just because Tyler doesn’t have Ryan’s experience, yet,” Rivera said. “It will mean a lot in terms of communication [and] handling his teammates and other players.”

Two weeks ago, the Lions dared the Panthers to run and they didn’t bother, with just 28 yards on the ground and Newton having an excellent game. Last week, the Eagles simply stoned them up front, and their 80 rushing yards were a mirage because Newton had 71 of them and their running back gained a single yard.

They’ve had multiple communication problems up front, and getting Kalil back on the field should help some of that, and get the Panthers back to who they want to be.