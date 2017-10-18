Ryan Succop boots way to AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Titans kicker Ryan Succop entered the league as Mr. Irrelevant after being selected with the final pick of the 2009 draft, but he’s wound up with a much more relevant career than that spot would suggest.

That’s particularly true this year. Succop was named the AFC’s special teams player of the month for September and he’s added to his trophy case this week by winning the conference’s weekly honor for special teams work.

Succop hit all five field goals and all three extra points that he tried during the Titans’ 36-22 victory over the Colts on Monday night. Succop accounted for all of Tennessee’s scoring through the first three quarters and those 15 points kept the Titans in position to win the game with three touchdowns in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Succop is now 16-of-17 on field goals and 14-of-14 on extra points this season.