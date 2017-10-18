Sean Lee returns to practice; Tyron Smith sits out

Getty Images

The Cowboys welcomed All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee back to practice Wednesday. He was a full participant and appears ready to return to action Sunday against the 49ers.

Lee injured his hamstring in the final two minutes against Arizona on Sept. 25 and missed two games. In his absence, the Cowboys lost to the Rams and the Packers, allowing 70 points and 754 total yards, including 328 rushing yards.

The Cowboys were without left tackle Tyron Smith, who continues to work his way through a back injury. Smith has dealt with back issues on and off since last season, but Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Smith’s current back issue is unrelated to last season’s.

Smith has played all 337 offensive snaps this season despite missing some practice time.

“It’s just something that just kind of inflamed on him, so we’re just trying to make sure we give him every chance to play his best on Sunday,” Garrett said. “. . . We’re hopeful as the week goes on that he can practice.”