Sterling Shepard back at practice for Giants

The Giants may be a little deeper at wide receiver than they were in last Sunday’s victory over the Broncos.

Shepard sprained his ankle in the team’s Week Five loss to the Chargers that also saw Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris depart with what turned out to be season-ending injuries. He missed the Broncos game, but multiple reports from Giants practice on Wednesday say that he was back on the field.

The Giants completed two passes to wide receivers against Denver as their offensive plan focused on running the ball and throwing to tight end Evan Engram. Shepard’s return would give them another option against the Seahawks this week.

Center Weston Richburg remained out of practice with the concussion that’s kept him on the sideline for the last two games and cornerback Eli Apple missed the session for a personal matter.