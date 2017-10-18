Vernon Hargreaves: I’m not making any plays; I’m not producing

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said Monday he was “extremely” concerned about cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III’s play. That followed defensive coordinator Mike Smith’s revelation that Hargreaves’ soft coverage was on the player, not the scheme.

Hargreaves admits he can’t argue with the public criticism of his coaches.

“He should be,” Hargreaves said when asked if Smith was upset with him, via Scott Reynolds of pewterreport.com. “I’m not making any plays; I’m not producing. This league is about production.”

Hargreaves has allowed 404 passing yards and three touchdowns this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Quarterbacks have targeted Hargreaves 37 times, but he has only one pass breakup.

“Definitely being more aggressive,” Hargreaves said. “At the end of the day I’ve got to make more plays. I’ve just got to make more plays. It’s plain and simple. It’s not rocket science.”

It’s as simple as this: If Hargreaves doesn’t start making more plays, Robert McClain or Ryan Smith will get the chance in his place.