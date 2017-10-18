Vince Biegel returns to practice after five-month absence

Getty Images

Packers rookie outside linebacker Vince Biegel returned to the practice field for the first time in five months.

The fourth-round draft pick broke a bone in his foot the second day of the team’s rookie minicamp in May. The Packers placed him on the physically unable to perform list, keeping him out the first six weeks of the season.

Biegel will need time to work himself back onto the 53-player roster, and the Packers have three weeks to activate Biegel and cornerback Demetri Goodson from PUP. Goodson, still recovering from a torn ACL in November, has not returned to practice yet.

“I look at any player’s initiation into the practice structure,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said of Biegel, via Ryan Wood of the USA Today Network. “I think it’s like a lot of things in training. He’s been training at a very high level to prepare to go practice football. So with that, where he is right now, as far as the way his body feels and his approach, he needs to get beat up. He needs to get scarred up a little bit, lean on people, go through the padded practice and kind of go through that natural cycle of getting back into it.

“I think it’ll obviously be important that he practices today and tomorrow, and we’ll work through that process. But I know he’s excited to get back on the field.”