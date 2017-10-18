Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Patriots lead the NFL with an average of 412 yards of offense per game, but they’ve also given up an NFL-high 440 yards a game.

The Bills’ defense has allowed just two touchdown passes, best in the NFL.

Opposing quarterbacks are completing 72.4 percent of their passes against the Dolphins, the highest in the NFL.

Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins had a season-high eight catches on Sunday.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco has a career-worst 66.1 passer rating this season.

The Bengals’ defense is allowing an NFL-best 5.6 yards per pass.

The Browns are an NFL-worst minus-nine in turnover differential.

The Steelers’ defense has allowed an NFL-low 153.5 passing yards per game.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson leads the NFL with 15 touchdown passes.

The Colts’ defense has allowed 34 passes of 20 yards or more, the worst in the NFL.

The Jaguars are an NFL-best 4-for-4 when going for it on fourth down.

The Titans are the only team with two players over 300 rushing yards, DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry.

The Broncos’ defense is allowing a league-low 261.8 yards a game.

The Chiefs’ defense is allowing an NFL-best 53.5 percent completion rate.

Chargers P Drew Kaser has an NFL-high five touchbacks.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is on pace to finish a season with less than 3,000 passing yards for the first time in his career.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has been the most efficient running quarterback in the league this year, according to QBR.

In a sign of the struggles of the Giants’ offense, Giants P Brad Wing has an NFL-high 34 punts.

The Eagles are the only NFL team to convert more than 50 percent of their third downs.

In just five games, Washington QB Kirk Cousins has already rushed for a career-high 103 yards.

Bears RB Tarik Cohen is leading the team in catches but averaging just 6.1 yards per catch.

Lions CB Jamal Agnew is leading the NFL in punt return yards and is the only player in the league with two punt return touchdowns.

Packers QBs Aaron Rodgers and Brett Hundley each have three interceptions, but Rodgers has 13 touchdown passes and Hundley has one.

The Vikings’ defense is the best in the league on third downs, allowing first downs just 25 percent of the time.

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman is averaging 4.5 yards a carry, and backup Tevin Coleman is averaging 5.6.

Panthers QB Cam Newton has a career-high 64.5 percent completion rate.

Saints QB Drew Brees has only been sacked four times in five games.

The Buccaneers’ defense has recorded an NFL-low six sacks.

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer has 27 completions of 20 yards or more, tied for the best in the NFL.

Rams WR Pharoh Cooper leads the NFL in kickoff return yards by 157 yards.

The 49ers have gone for it on fourth down an NFL-high 12 times.

Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham is averaging a career-low 8.5 yards a catch.