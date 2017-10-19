49ers releasing Leon Hall, before he plays a game

Getty Images

The Leon Hall era in San Francisco lasted zero games.

Hall, the former Bengals and Giants cornerback, is being released by the 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 49ers just signed Hall last week, and he was inactive for his one and only game since signing in San Francisco.

The move suggests that the 49ers may have concluded the 32-year-old Hall has nothing left. Although he was once a good starter for the Bengals, last year he was mostly a backup with the Giants and now he’s out of work without having played a game in 2017.

The 49ers may also feel like since they’re 0-6, they’d be better off getting some young cornerbacks experience, rather than putting a 32-year-old on the field. Either way, Hall is gone.