49ers sign Logan Paulsen

Tight end Logan Paulsen wasn’t off the 49ers’ roster long. The team, which released him Tuesday, re-signed him Thursday.

He will take cornerback Leon Hall‘s spot on the roster. Hall, signed Oct. 10, was inactive last week in the loss to Washington.

Paulsen, 30, is the third tight end on the depth chart behind rookie George Kittle and Garrett Celek. He has played 42 offensive snaps this season and 80 on special teams.

Used primarily as a blocker, Paulsen dropped his only target this season.

He is in his eighth season, spending most of his career in Washington before playing for Chicago last season.