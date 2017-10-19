Aaron Rodgers undergoes surgery Thursday

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media first reported.

The Packers now face a decision: Do they put him on injured reserve or keep him on the active roster? He still could return after eight weeks if Green Bay opts for injured reserve.

“As far as Aaron’s situation, our focus clearly is just to get through the surgery and just see where he is,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I’m not personally looking in that direction. My focus is on Aaron’s health right now.”

Rodgers broke his right clavicle when he landed on his shoulder following a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

The team’s star quarterback did not need surgery in 2013 when he fractured his left clavicle. He missed seven games that season, returning for the regular-season finale and the playoffs.