Aaron Rodgers undergoes surgery Thursday

Posted by Charean Williams on October 19, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media first reported.

The Packers now face a decision: Do they put him on injured reserve or keep him on the active roster? He still could return after eight weeks if Green Bay opts for injured reserve.

“As far as Aaron’s situation, our focus clearly is just to get through the surgery and just see where he is,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I’m not personally looking in that direction. My focus is on Aaron’s health right now.”

Rodgers broke his right clavicle when he landed on his shoulder following a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

The team’s star quarterback did not need surgery in 2013 when he fractured his left clavicle. He missed seven games that season, returning for the regular-season finale and the playoffs.

  5. Still waiting for him to get fined for using vulgar languages towards Anthony Barr repeatedly on camera. If it was Cam he would have been fined and everyone will comment how he deserved it but oh no everyone quiet about it when it’s Brady or Rodgers.

  6. suncawy says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:51 pm
    Last break was to his left this one is his right. But I would concur if he re injured the same shoulder.

  8. He’s getting old and brittle. That wasn’t all that much of a hit. Hope he makes it back he’s a great player, but at 34 it looks like the beginning of the end.

  9. Surgery does not sound good – I’ve read it’s a myth that recovery is faster and so presumably this is just a really bad fracture. Furthermore, I’ve read of pro weightlifters have some shoulder stiffness over a year after having clavicle surgery, so given that this is Aaron’s throwing side it may require extended rehab. Those long deep accurate bombs may be off the menu but he needs to stop extending plays to launch them anyway and learn to get rid of the ball quicker, from the pocket, to shorter routes.

    —————————————————-

    It’s his second break but it’s the right collar bone, not the left which he broke last time. I still say put him on IR, he’s not going to be the same even if he can come back. He’s going to need to get back into throwing shape and that’s not going to happen this year. Do the best you can with Hundley, get a higher draft choice and come back in 2018.

  12. I see this surgery frequently in work comp. The ORIF repair he had will get him back a little quicker because even if the fracture isn’t fully healed there should hardware to keep things in place.

  14. Get well Mr. Rodgers, I don’t necessarily like watching you against my Vikes, but I like watching you play the game.

