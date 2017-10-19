Alex Smith throws third touchdown of game, 15th of season

AP

Alex Smith threw 15 touchdowns last season. His 15th touchdown pass of this season came in the third quarter Thursday.

His career high was the 23 touchdowns he threw in 2013.

The Raiders took a 21-20 lead on the first possession of the second half, with DeAndre Washington scoring on a 4-yard run to complete an eight-play, 85-yard drive.

But Kansas City answered when Smith threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Albert Wilson. Another sign that it might be the Chiefs’ year came when cornerback Keith McGill had both hands on the pass for an interception, but instead tipped it right Wilson, who never broke stride.

It gave the Chiefs a 27-21 lead, the sixth lead change of the game. The Texans-Patriots game was the only other NFL game with six lead changes this season.

The Chiefs have only one punt, scoring on five of six drives.

Smith has completed 18 of 24 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns.