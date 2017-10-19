Amari Cooper answers critics early

AP

There is nothing wrong with Amari Cooper tonight. The wide receiver caught two passes for 50 yards on the Raiders’ first possession, including a 38-yard touchdown.

It was his longest reception of the season.

Cooper had only 51 yards in the past four games combined, all four losses by the Raiders. In the first six games, Cooper made only 18 catches for 146 yards and one touchdown, with drops a problem.

Cooper’s touchdown Thursday night came on a flea flicker with 8:11 left in the first quarter and gave the Raiders a 7-3 lead.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker made his 11th consecutive field goal, good from 53, on the Chiefs’ first series. The Chiefs answered Cooper’s touchdown with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith to Travis Kelce. Kansas City was aided by a roughing the passer penalty on Raiders defensive end Denico Autry on third-and-10 at the Oakland 42.