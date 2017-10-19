Arik Armstead says he’d play with his broken hand if possible

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead was placed on injured reserve this week after sustaining a broken hand Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

The injury requires surgery and Armstead will miss at least eight weeks while on injured reserve.

Armstead isn’t taking kindly to the notion that he could have just played through the injury while putting his injured hand in a cast. Armstead said on his Twitter account that he would have played if he could and cited a past experience playing with a clubbed hand while at the University of Oregon.

For all you geniuses that think your doctors. If I could play with a club I would wasn't an option pic.twitter.com/RKcSQtuHHo — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) October 18, 2017

Armstead has started all six games for the 49ers this season, recording 16 tackles with 1.5 sacks. He would be eligible to return for San Francisco’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 17 should the 49ers elect to use one of their two “designated to return” on him.