Bills waive Tyrell Adams, re-sign Deon Lacey

The Bills undid Thursday what they did Wednesday.

They waived linebacker Tyrell Adams with an injury designation a day after claiming him off waivers from Oakland. Buffalo re-signed linebacker Deon Lacey, whom it cut after claiming Adams.

The Raiders waived Adams after signing Navorro Bowman. Adams joined the Raiders last year and moved from the practice squad to the active roster before the year was out. He played in six games last year and had 18 tackles while seeing time in all six games with 15 tackles this year.

But Adams failed his physical in Buffalo.

Lacey has three tackles in five games with the Bills, serving primarily on special teams. They claimed him off waivers from the Dolphins on Sept. 3.