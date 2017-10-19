Bucs expect Jameis Winston to throw at Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston only skipped one part of Wednesday’s practice, but it was a pretty big one.

Winston hurt his right shoulder during last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals and he did not throw any passes during the team’s first practice of this week. That should change on Thursday.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken said during a press conference that Winston is feeling well and the team expects him to throw when the team practices later in the day.

Winston’s comfort level throwing passes should give the Bucs a better idea about his ability to start against Buffalo this weekend. Ryan Fitzpatrick would start if Winston can’t. The team doesn’t currently have another quarterback on the roster or practice squad — Ryan Griffin is on injured reserve — so Winston might be backing up Fitzpatrick in that scenario.