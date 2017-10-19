Cam Newton passes on talking to media for second day in a row

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton got into some hot water when he spoke to the media earlier this month and now he may be creating some more by not talking to the media.

Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports that Newton has passed on speaking to reporters the last two days and points out that NFL rules call for players to speak to the media or face fines. A team spokesman said that Newton didn’t want to do it and coach Ron Rivera said he was unaware of a reason why Newton wasn’t talking.

“I thought he had a press conference today but I guess not,” Rivera said.

Newton created headlines and lost an endorsement deal a couple of weeks ago when he said it was funny to hear a woman ask about routes in response to a question from Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. Rodrigue found trouble of her own when tweets featuring racist language were found in her timeline. Rodrigue has not reported on the Panthers since that point, although word from Charlotte is that she was back to work on Wednesday.