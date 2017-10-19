Chiefs lead 20-14 at halftime

AP

Derek Carr and Alex Smith both have thrown for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns, but the Chiefs made two field goals and the Raiders had one blocked and missed another. That has Kansas City holding a 20-14 halftime lead.

The teams have combined for 26 first downs and 537 yards in an entertaining game.

Smith has completed 16 of 21 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns, while Carr is 14-of-24 for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper has touchdown catches of 38 and 45 yards, though he also has a big drop. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has a 64-yard touchdown reception, catching three passes for 80 yards in the first half.

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has run for 48 yards on seven carries, while Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected for contact with an official during a second quarter scrum. Lynch had only two carries for 9 yards before leaving.

The kickers, though, have provided the difference: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made kicks of 53 and 39 yards, while Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio had a 53-yard attempt blocked by Eric Murray and missed a 45-yarder.