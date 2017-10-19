Chiefs need only three plays to go 99 yards

AP

The Raiders had the NFL’s only 99-yard drive before Thursday night. They became the second team to allow a 99-yard drive Thursday.

The Chiefs needed only three plays to cover almost the length of the field and take a 17-14 lead with 8:51 remaining until halftime. It was the team’s first 99-yard drive since Dec. 3, 2006, against Cleveland.

Kansas City made it look as easy as one, two, three.

Alex Smith found wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for 33 yards on the first play. Kareem Hunt had a 2-yard run on the second play. And Smith hit Tyreek Hill, who blew by Raiders cornerback David Amerson, for a 64-yard touchdown on the third play.

Smith has completed 10 of 14 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Hunt has seven carries for 48 yards.