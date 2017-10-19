Cowboys will stand as a team for national anthem

AP

A week has passed since Cowboys players had a meeting with Jerry Jones regarding the owner’s national anthem edict. With the team on a bye last week, Dallas has not played a game since Jones publicly declared Cowboys players would stand for the anthem or else.

The Cowboys are expected to continue standing for the Star Spangled Banner on Sunday against the 49ers.

“We’ve been standing, right? So what’s going to change now?” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said Thursday.

Jones declared after the Cowboys’ loss to the Packers on Oct. 8 that “if there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play.” That prompted a meeting with the owner on Oct. 11.

But the Cowboys are expected to remain one of only six teams not to have a player protest during the national anthem since the start of the 2016 season, although Damontre Moore and David Irving have raised fists at the conclusion of the song.

“It’s been that way for a few weeks now,” team captain Jason Witten said of the Cowboys standing for the anthem. “But I think it was good for us to talk through it. It was very open and transparent. I think the loyalty around here has been one of the best traits we’ve had and Mr. Jones has done that. I think he was clear in how he communicated it. Certainly as players we talk, and you work through that.

“For us, the bye being where it was, we were able to have a couple of meetings and talk through it. So I think everybody is on the same page. Hey, look, there’s a lot of different thoughts on that, and that’s OK. As a football team, you’ve got to come together, and that’s what makes a locker room strong. I think our team is really strong at this point.”