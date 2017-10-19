DeMarco Murray misses second straight practice

Getty Images

After the Titans beat the Colts on Monday night, Titans coach Mike Mularkey called the game a “good model” for what they want at running back.

Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray had a nearly even split of snaps while combining to gain 171 yards on 31 carries in the 36-22 win. Replicating that approach may not be an option for this weekend’s game against the Browns, however.

Murray missed practice for the second straight day with hamstring trouble that cropped up on Monday night. It’s become a recurring theme for Murray this season as he dealt with hamstring issues in the preseason and in Week Two, although he hasn’t missed a game. Extended time off might help keep the problem from continually popping up and that might be a consideration with a bye following a matchup with the 0-6 Browns.

Mularkey called Murray day-to-day on Wednesday and, per multiple reports, said Thursday that the team could promote Khalfani Muhammad from the practice squad to back up Henry.