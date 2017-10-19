Derek Carr needs to earn his contract tonight (not all of it but you get the point)

Getty Images

The Raiders return to prime time on Thursday night, putting their 2-4 record on the line against the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs. And it’s time for quarterback Derek Carr to play like a prime-time player when playing in prime time.

The last two times Carr, who is making $25 million per year, has played in prime time, he has not played well. In Week Three, Carr completed 19 of 31 passes for 119 yards, generating an average of 3.8 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 52.9.

Last year against the Chiefs on a Thursday night in Kansas City, Carr essentially disqualified himself from MVP consideration with an even worse showing. He completed only 17 of 41 passes for 118 yards, averaging a meager 2.9 yards per attempt and a career low single-game passer rating of 49.1.

It would help Carr if some of his teammates would show up. Receiver Amari Cooper has four catches for 51 yards and no touchdowns in the last four games. Running back Marshawn Lynch has yet to go full Beastmode during his unretirement, raising fair questions as to whether the Raiders would have been better off with a rookie running the ball and not a good-for-business hometown hero.

It’s going to be very bad for business if the Raiders lose their fifth game in a row on Thursday night, before a throng of fans that surely will be getting more than a little frustrated about a Super Bowl season that is close to landing in a different kind of bowl altogether. The only good news for the Raiders may be that, after tonight, they don’t play again in Oakland until November 26.