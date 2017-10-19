Derek Carr needs to earn his contract tonight (not all of it but you get the point)

Posted by Mike Florio on October 19, 2017
The Raiders return to prime time on Thursday night, putting their 2-4 record on the line against the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs. And it’s time for quarterback Derek Carr to play like a prime-time player when playing in prime time.

The last two times Carr, who is making $25 million per year, has played in prime time, he has not played well. In Week Three, Carr completed 19 of 31 passes for 119 yards, generating an average of 3.8 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 52.9.

Last year against the Chiefs on a Thursday night in Kansas City, Carr essentially disqualified himself from MVP consideration with an even worse showing. He completed only 17 of 41 passes for 118 yards, averaging a meager 2.9 yards per attempt and a career low single-game passer rating of 49.1.

It would help Carr if some of his teammates would show up. Receiver Amari Cooper has four catches for 51 yards and no touchdowns in the last four games. Running back Marshawn Lynch has yet to go full Beastmode during his unretirement, raising fair questions as to whether the Raiders would have been better off with a rookie running the ball and not a good-for-business hometown hero.

It’s going to be very bad for business if the Raiders lose their fifth game in a row on Thursday night, before a throng of fans that surely will be getting more than a little frustrated about a Super Bowl season that is close to landing in a different kind of bowl altogether. The only good news for the Raiders may be that, after tonight, they don’t play again in Oakland until November 26.

  4. I love the guy because he’s from Bakersfield (my hometown) and I know some of his family, but I have to agree that he has to prove himself. This is year four. Some guys are late bloomers (like Rich Gannon and Alex Smith), but late bloomers shouldn’t be the highest paid at their position. There’s no way the Raiders’ record is all on Carr, but in three primetime games last year Derek didn’t set the night on fire. For those of us who watch every Raider game we know the ridiculous throws Derek can make. We’ve seen him be a leader. But here we are at 2-4. The game is in Oakland. It’s a must-win. It’s a rivalry game. It’s against the team with the best record in the league. It’s on prime time. You have it in you or you don’t. Year number four. No more excuses and “rebuilding” or “constructing” or whatever other nonsense excuses. Win and you have a chance and you make s statement. Lose and last year was an anomaly.

    The Raiders are my team, but I’m saying they lose this one. This year’s team has no heart.

  5. If their O-Line was playing like they did last year, Carr and Beast would be playing much better. I don’t have any answers for Amari Cooper. I have to admit I’m stunned about him. Also, Carr might have been anointed a bit too soon. His stock has slipped.

  6. I said in the off-season that the Raiders were a very good team.

    BUT, in the past, teams that were in the process of moving tanked because of the DISTRACTIONS.

    It’s still early, but distractions in the back of their minds will take it’s toll.

  7. The Chiefs own Carr. Add in old, fat and slow at RB, combined with the worst defense in football and it’s gonna be ugly.

    The Raiders began the season thinking they were Super Bowl contenders. Now they find themselves at 2-4 and being a 3 pt home underdogs to a banged up Chiefs squad.
  9. Based on the way Bell ran last week, this would be the perfect opportunity for Lynch to go full Beastmode. But is there any Beastmode left?

  10. I think a lot of people saw the failure of bringing in Lynch before it even happened. This is more than simply hindsight. Recall, or go read, the comments from those early “Raiders and Marshawn Talking” articles. It wasn’t a good idea then and it’s not a good idea now. The Raiders are in trouble. That said, the Chiefs are dealing with a ton of injuries and are vulnerable right now. If the Raiders are going to get on track and win a divisional game, this is a good time and place to do it.

  12. Lynch has always reminded me of the player who plays the game because he loves the money more than the game. I don’t think he was willing or able to take on the additional responsbilties that come with being or getting close to elite status.

