Dolphins hoping DeVante Parker can emulate Lazarus this weekend

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker didn’t play last weekend and remains out of practice with an ankle injury, but the team isn’t counting him out of this weekend’s game against the Jets just yet.

Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said that the team will consider it a “bonus” if he does play, but made it clear that they’re leaving the door open for just that kind of bonus.

“We still just keep on holding out hope,” Christensen said, via the Palm Beach Post. “He’s had some Lazarus experiences out there where he’s showed up at the last second from the dead. We’re so used to it now. I’m not saying it to be cute. People fill in. And you go. And you get a big play out of [Jakeem Grant]. And you know and so that’s just the way it is. I think the whole league, but certainly Miami, we kind of thrive on that stuff. It’s harder without him. But guys fill in and go. And we’re sort of built for that.”

When Lazarus is the point of reference for an injured player, it’s hard to feel much confidence that the Dolphins will have Parker’s help on Sunday.