Dolphins insist Sunday’s game will be fully staffed with security personnel

The never ending anthem controversy is like a dam that constantly springs new leaks in different spots.

According to Andy Slater of WINZ, police officers may choose not to provide security services Sunday’s Jets-Dolphins game, based apparently on the perception that protests during the national anthem are directed at them.

A Dolphins source insists that the game will be fully staffed, and that fan safety remains the team’s first priority. The team believes, we’re told, that the issues relate more to burnout arising from relief efforts relating to Hurricane Irma.

While it’s possible that some police officers are complaining about the anthem protests, the email leaked to Slater likely is more about politics than practicalities, with few if any officers ultimately refusing the relatively simply assignment of working the local NFL games.

Also, it’s likely that no one will be kneeling or sitting during the anthem. At most, the three Dolphins players who had been kneeling will remain in the tunnel during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.