Eagles put Chris Maragos on injured reserve

The Eagles will be without one of their top special teamers, as the knee injury suffered by safety Chris Maragos is season-ending.

The team announced Maragos was placed on injured reserve because of the knee injury suffered last Thursday against the Panthers.

To replace him on the roster, they promoted linebacker Nate Gerry to the active roster, and signed wide receiver Rashard Davis to practice squad.

The thought was that Maragos escaped without an ACL tear, but did tear his PCL. Either way, the damage was sufficient that the Eagles didn’t want to wait to replace him.