Ezekiel Elliott settlement seems unlikely

It’s unclear whether the NFL and the representatives of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott have discussed a potential settlement of the litigation sparked by his suspension. Regardless, a settlement of the case seems highly unlikely.

From the NFL’s perspective, any reduction to the six-game suspension will invite a P.R. storm sparked by the perception that the league has been too soft on a person the league has determined to be a domestic abuser. Also, the league essentially would be admitting that it’s procedures weren’t as fair and appropriate as they should have been.

From Elliott’s perspective, it would be possible to accept a short suspension (one or two games) for pulling down the top of a woman at a St. Patrick’s Day parade earlier this year. But the league has no reason to reduce the suspension that significantly, due both to the P.R. concerns mentioned above and to the perceived strength of the league’s legal position arising from the Tom Brady litigation.

So, basically, they can talk all they want. But it’s highly unlikely that they’d find a middle ground.