Getty Images

Ahtyba Rubin didn’t do much for the Broncos, but he wasn’t out of work long.

Released Tuesday by a team in need of receiving depth, Rubin was signed by the Falcons today.

The 31-year-old Rubin was a 16-game starter for the Seahawks a year ago, but was only active for two games this year in Denver.

He spent his first five years with the Browns, but escaped to play for good teams.

To make room for him on the roster, the Falcons waived defensive lineman Taniela Tupou.