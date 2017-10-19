Hue Jackson supports players celebrating big plays, even when Browns get blown out

Getty Images

With the Browns trailing the Texans 24-3 on Sunday, Cleveland defensive tackle Danny Shelton tackled Houston running back Lamar Miller for a loss of three yards. Shelton got up and celebrated boisterously.

Some observers weren’t keen on that, thinking that while the winless Browns were getting blown out, it wasn’t the right time for a player to celebrate. But Browns coach Hue Jackson said today that he was fine with Shelton’s actions.

Asked about Shelton’s dancing by reporters today, Jackson defended it, saying he wants his players to play with emotion. If anything, Jackson said, he’d like to see more celebrating on the field.

Of course, Jackson would like to see his players also have more reasons to celebrate. Given that they’re 0-6 last year and a combined 1-21 in Jackson’s two seasons as the Browns’ head coach, reasons for celebration have been few and far between. On the occasional play when a Brown has done something worth celebrating, Jackson tells them to go right ahead.