Jameis Winston doesn’t do much in open portion of Bucs practice

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken said that Jameis Winston would throw some passes during Thursday’s practice and reporters on hand for the open portion of Tampa’s practice confirmed the quarterback was back at it after resting his injured shoulder on Wednesday.

Those reporters also cast doubt on the chances that Winston will play this weekend. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Winston made one throw to a running back during drills in the open portion of the practice, leaving him with the impression that Ryan Fitzpatrick will start this weekend. That impression was shared by others who watched Winston work.

“The biggest concern is my shoulder,” Winston said. “It’s not really about the passes and making the throws it’s just the pain, that’s all. This is a long season. That’s the biggest thing. It’s a long season.”

If Winston does not make the start against the Bills, it will be the first time since entering the NFL that he’s missed one.