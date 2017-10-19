Jay Gruden on Carson Wentz: I don’t know how he got to Philadelphia

Getty Images

Jay Gruden and Browns fans have something in common: They both wish Carson Wentz didn’t go to Philadelphia.

Gruden, the Washington coach whose team is preparing to face Wentz’s Eagles, lavished praise on Wentz today and perhaps took a little shot at the Browns for trading the pick that the Eagles used to draft Wentz.

“I think he’s progressed at a rate as fast as anybody I’ve seen really,” Gruden said. “His ability to make plays in the pocket, his ability to stay in the pocket in the face of a rush and still deliver balls accurately, his command of the offense. I think he’s already proven this short in his career that he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league, quite frankly, and he’s going to be for a long time. And I don’t know how he got to Philadelphia. And I’m very upset about that.”

Wentz got to Philadelphia because the Browns traded the second overall pick to the Eagles, and the Eagles used that pick on Wentz. As the Browns continue to search for a franchise quarterback, questions continue to be asked about why the Browns traded away the Wentz pick last year, not to mention the pick the Texans used to draft Deshaun Watson this year. Jay Gruden would much rather face Wentz once every four years with the Browns than twice a year with the Eagles.