Jerick McKinnon shows up on practice report with an ankle injury

With rookie running back Dalvin Cook out for the year, veteran Jerick McKinnon has shown up significantly the last two weeks. He may not be able to do the same thing on Sunday against the Ravens.

McKinnon popped up on the Wednesday injury report with an ankle issue. The good news for the Vikings (and McKinnon) is that he fully participated in the Wednesday practice.

Not practicing on Wednesday were linebacker Anthony Barr (concussion, ankle), quarterback Sam Bradford (knee), receiver Stefon Diggs (groin), guard Nick Easton (calf), and receiver Michael Floyd (hamstring). Limited participants were cornerback Mackensie Alexander (hip), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (shoulder), and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin).

McKinnon has scored three touchdowns over the last two games, with a total of 164 yards rushing and 81 yards receiving. He had 26 rushing yards and zero touchdowns in the four weeks before that.

The best news for the Vikings is that the team with multiple injured quarterbacks currently has a fully healthy Case Keenum, who has performed very well this season in the absence of Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater.