Jets will get Bilal Powell back this week

The Jets are going for a sweep of their season series against the Dolphins in Miami this Sunday and they’ll have running back Bilal Powell back in the lineup to help them do it.

Powell is practicing in full after missing last week’s loss to the Patriots with a calf injury and coach Todd Bowles said at his press conference that he will play this weekend.

Powell had 15 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown in the first game against the Dolphins, a 20-6 Jets win that saw them run 34 times for 103 yards overall. Bowles said he’s expecting the same kind of slog against the Miami run defense this time around.

“It’s going to be tough,” Bowles said in comments distributed by the team. “Especially at their place, it’s going to be tough. They play the run very well and they play it with a seven or eight-man box, so either way we’re just going to have to grind it out and hope we can break something late.”

The only Jets player to miss practice on Thursday was defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury for several weeks and is also listed with a foot problem. He has not missed a game, but his play so far this season has been a topic of conversation for Bowles this week.