John Mara: Ben McAdoo wasn’t pressured into giving up play-calling

Getty Images

While Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said they respected coach Ben McAdoo making adjustments last week which led to their first win, his fellow co-owner made it clear they didn’t push that choice to give up play-calling on the head coach.

“I certainly did not speak to Ben and I know [Tisch] did not about giving up the play-calling,” John Mara said, via Dan Duggan of NJ.com. “That’s got to be the coach’s decision at the end of the day.”

McAdoo ceded his play-calling authority to coordinator Mike Sullivan last week, when the offense was beset with personnel issues. It resulted in a 23-10 win at Denver, their first of the season.

And like Tisch, Mara said the change was made without pressure from above.

“Steve and I have talked about that,” Mara said. “We talk about the games and what goes on. We bitch and moan to one another, but neither one of us spoke to the coach about giving up the play-calling. . . .

“I think [General Manager] Jerry [Reese] has probably had that discussion with [McAdoo], but even Jerry would not and did not tell him that he had to give up the play-calling duties. That has to be the head coach’s decision.”

It was enough to get them through last week, but they still haven’t scored 30 points in McAdoo’s 22 games as head coach. And with the current state of their receiving corps (and now might be the time to start spelling that with an e), that might be an unfair expectation this season.