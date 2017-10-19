Jonathan Allen heads to injured reserve

AP

Word on Wednesday was that rookie defensive lineman Jonathan Allen would miss the rest of the regular season because of a Lisfranc injury to his foot and the Redskins made a roster move on Thursday that supports that outlook.

Allen has been placed on injured reserve after having surgery, although the team isn’t ready to declare him out for the year. Coach Jay Gruden said that Allen has a chance to return later this year. He will miss at least the next eight weeks, so the team’s spot in the standings and playoff hopes may join his health as factors in that decision.

Cornerback Josh Norman said that Allen will be missed.

“He’s one of our driving forces in the middle,” Norman said. “He creates havoc. It goes without saying that to not have him for a while like that is pretty big.”

The Redskins signed defensive lineman A.J. Francis to the active roster from the practice squad. He last saw regular season action when he played two games with the Seahawks and one for the Dolphins during the 2015 season.