Leonard Fournette still out of practice, says he’ll be healthy enough to play

Getty Images

The Jaguars practiced without running back Leonard Fournette for the second straight day on Thursday, but Fournette did do a bit more on the side.

Fournette said that he did some running on the ankle he injured in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams and said that he plans to try cutting on it Friday. While that’s a big test, Fournette sounds confident that he’ll be able to play against the Colts on Sunday.

Fournette said he “most definitely” feels he’ll be healthy enough to go, although it won’t be his decision.

“I started back running and stuff today. It’s up to my coaches whether they’re going to let me play or not,” Fournette said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union.

Chris Ivory would get the start if Fournette can’t play with T.J. Yeldon likely to be active for the first time this season.