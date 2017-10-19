Luke Kuechly takes the practice field with a helmet, another step

Getty

Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly just walked onto the practice field.

And unlike yesterday, via the team’s official Twitter account, he was carrying a helmet.

That’s at least a sign that Kuechly is advancing through the steps of the concussion protocol, which includes practicing without a recurrence of symptoms. He’ll still need to be cleared by an independent neurologist, but the timeline this week allows for that possibility.

The Panthers have been extremely careful with the former defensive player of the year, who was diagnosed with concussions the last two years. They haven’t said specifically he has one, just that he’s in the protocol (it’s a distinction that may or may not be a difference). Panthers coach Ron Rivera held Kuechly out last year after he was cleared, so there’s no guarantee he’d play this week even with clearance.

There was some less promising news, as wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin did not take the field, after leaving practice yesterday with a knee issue.