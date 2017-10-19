Marquel Lee won’t play for Raiders; Albert Wilson will play for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Raiders already had ruled out cornerback Gareon Conley (shin) and right tackle Marshall Newhouse (foot), and they won’t have starting middle linebacker Marquel Lee (ankle) either. Lee, listed as questionable Wednesday, was among their Thursday inactives.

Oakland also will play without linebacker Cory James (knee).

That means Navorro Bowman, signed earlier this week, will see a lot of snaps, and the Raiders also will have linebacker Nicholas Morrow (ankle) after listing him as questionable.

Oakland’s other inactives are: Quarterback Connor Cook, defensive end Jihad Ward and tackle Jylan Ware.

The Chiefs will have wide receiver Albert Wilson, who they listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Kansas City’s inactives are: Quarterback Tyler Bray, defensive back D.J. White, running back Charcandrick West (concussion), linebacker Ramik Wilson, center Mitch Morse (foot), right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) and defensive lineman Roy Miller.