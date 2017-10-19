Marshawn Lynch ejected for contact with official

AP

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected after contact with an official. He was escorted to the locker room with six minutes remaining in the first half.

The teams began pushing and shoving after Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters hit Raiders quarterback Derek Carr late. Peters was penalized on the play, but the Raiders took exception with several offensive linemen getting into it with the Chiefs.

Lynch, who was not in the game at the time, sprinted off the sideline and grabbed a fistful of line judge Julian Mapp’s jersey before shoving Mapp. It appeared he might have thought it was a Chiefs player before realizing it was an official.

Not that it mattered: Any contact with an official is an automatic ejection.

Lynch had two carries for 9 yards before leaving.