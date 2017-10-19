Mike Wallace “should be fine” for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Ravens signed wide receiver Griff Whalen on Thursday as they have three wide receivers dealing with injuries, but one of them said on Thursday that he expects to be ready to play against the Vikings this weekend.

Mike Wallace hurt his back when he took a hit in last Sunday’s loss to the Bears and didn’t practice on Thursday after getting in a limited workout on Wednesday. While that downgrade might usually suggest a worsening situation, Wallace downplayed any concern.

“My back is just a little sore,” Wallace said, via the team’s website. “It’s just like a bone bruise, so it’s a matter of just feeling better. I should be fine for Sunday.”

Wallace leads the Ravens with 239 receiving yards this season. Breshad Perriman also sat out Thursday’s practice as he remains in the concussion protocol and Jeremy Maclin was limited with the shoulder injury that kept him from playing against Chicago.